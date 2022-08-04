I guess Pete Davidson isn't Katy Perry's type. The 37-year-old "Roar" songstress jokingly apologized to Kim Kardashian and her fiancé Orlando Bloom after making a face when the comedian was randomly selected to be her "lover" in the trendy "MASH" filter on TikTok! Katy captioned the post: "No offense @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando?)." Katy was having fun with the TikTok filter, as it is currently a modern take on the nostalgic childhood game, which predicted aspects of one's adult life.

