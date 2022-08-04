Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian & Orlando Bloom Over Pete Davidson TikTok Answer

CLIP08/04/22

I guess Pete Davidson isn't Katy Perry's type. The 37-year-old "Roar" songstress jokingly apologized to Kim Kardashian and her fiancé Orlando Bloom after making a face when the comedian was randomly selected to be her "lover" in the trendy "MASH" filter on TikTok! Katy captioned the post: "No offense @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando?)." Katy was having fun with the TikTok filter, as it is currently a modern take on the nostalgic childhood game, which predicted aspects of one's adult life.

NRS2022 E0 3 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: katy perry, pete davidson, Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, mash, tiktok, filter, game, funny, relationship, Love, family, Children, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.