Katy Perry dropped her highly-anticipated new music video for “Never Worn White” on Wednesday night, and the 35-year-old singer had a surprise up her sleeve. The “Witness” singer announced she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby at the end of the video! Katy also took to Instagram to answer fan questions about everything from her pregnancy, to her fifth studio album, to her upcoming nuptials with the “Lord Of The Rings” actor. Congratulations to the growing family!

