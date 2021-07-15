Main Content

Katy Perry And Miranda Kerr Have A Yoga Date & Look Absolutely Lovely Together

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are getting their sweat on! The two moms attended a fun yoga session hosted by Miranda’s skincare line Kora Organics on Wednesday. The “Roar” singer posted an adorable video on her Instagram with the model, where they are all cozied up prior to class! Katy captioned the video in part, “First time I did yoga since being preggers... let’s just say I enjoyed shavasana okkkk.” Miranda and Katy are definitely friendship and motherhood goals. Miranda, who was previously married to Katy’s fiancé Orlando Bloom, recently did an Instagram Live with Katy where they talk about their modern family and how they balance motherhood.

