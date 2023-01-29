Hindsight is always 20/20! Katy Perry admits she missed the boat when passing up the opportunity to work with a pre-fame Billie Eilish, sharing in a TikTok video posted by KIIS FM on Friday that she initially thought the singer's early single "Ocean Eyes" was "boring" on first listen. Katy explained that she now realizes she made a "huge mistake" and joked that she didn't want the story to go viral.

