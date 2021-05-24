Also available on the nbc app

Chayce Beckham was announced as the newest winner of “American Idol” on Sunday night. Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans spoke to judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie about the big night. “I think we were all a little bit nauseous before they called the name because it’s really hard to choose,” Katy shared. Lionel and Luke shared some fatherly advice to Katy on what to get for Orlando Bloom’s first Father’s Day. “It’s very simple, you take the baby and put the baby in his arms. That’s what she gave him for Father’s Day,” Lionel said. Katy added, “It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

Appearing: