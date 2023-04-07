Main Content

Katie Maloney & Lala Kent Slam Tom Schwartz's 'WWHL' Comments On Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

CLIP04/06/23

Last month, "Vanderpump Rules" drama ignited when news broke that Tom Sandoval had cheated on Ariana Madix with fellow castmate Raquel Leviss. On Wednesday, Tom Schwartz appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" to discuss the situation, and he shared sympathy for Sandoval, saying he was "not gonna abandon" him and suggested fans "give him a hug" if they see him. Shortly after his appearance, his fellow castmates took to social media to share their thoughts. Lala Kent had some strong words for Schwartz, saying, "Did Schwartzy really just say 'If you see Sandoval in the street, give him a hug?' We're atomic wedgie-ing his a**." Schwartz's ex-wife Katie Maloney had some pointed advice for him after watching: "Tom, I have two words for you: media training."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: vanderpump rules, lala kent, tom sandoval, tom schwartz, katie maloney, Reality TV, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, Bravo
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.