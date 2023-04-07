Last month, "Vanderpump Rules" drama ignited when news broke that Tom Sandoval had cheated on Ariana Madix with fellow castmate Raquel Leviss. On Wednesday, Tom Schwartz appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" to discuss the situation, and he shared sympathy for Sandoval, saying he was "not gonna abandon" him and suggested fans "give him a hug" if they see him. Shortly after his appearance, his fellow castmates took to social media to share their thoughts. Lala Kent had some strong words for Schwartz, saying, "Did Schwartzy really just say 'If you see Sandoval in the street, give him a hug?' We're atomic wedgie-ing his a**." Schwartz's ex-wife Katie Maloney had some pointed advice for him after watching: "Tom, I have two words for you: media training."

