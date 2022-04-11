Main Content

Katie Lowes Says Shonda Rhimes Was The 2nd Person To Know About Her Pregnancy After Her Husband

CLIP04/11/22

Katie Lowes can confirm that Shonda Rhimes is the greatest boss! Katie joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to talk about her show "How We Roll" and gushed about her longtime boss, showrunner Shonda Rhimes. When Katie found out she was pregnant with her second child, Shonda was second to find out about it only after Katie's husband. Katie went on to explain that she would work with Shonda Rhimes again on any project. "How We Roll" airs Thursdays at 9:30pm on CBS.

Tags: Katie Lowes, Shonda Rhimes, pregnant, Husband, Inventing Anna, Boss, How We Roll
