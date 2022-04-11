Katie Lowes can confirm that Shonda Rhimes is the greatest boss! Katie joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to talk about her show "How We Roll" and gushed about her longtime boss, showrunner Shonda Rhimes. When Katie found out she was pregnant with her second child, Shonda was second to find out about it only after Katie's husband. Katie went on to explain that she would work with Shonda Rhimes again on any project. "How We Roll" airs Thursdays at 9:30pm on CBS.

NR S2022 E0 9 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight