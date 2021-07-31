Katie Ledecky is reflecting on her incredible run at the Tokyo Olympics. The swimming phenom shares with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans how she’s processing taking home four medals for Team USA this week, including two golds, and if she’s already thinking about her next competitive outing. Katie also reveals that Michael Phelps texted her after one of her races and shares how proud she is of Simone Biles. And, Katie dishes on which TV show she would love to appear on and if she has a certain celebrity in mind to play her in a movie about her life.

Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight