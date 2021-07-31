Main Content

Katie Ledecky Shares Love For Simone Biles And Michael Phelps After Winning 4 Medals At Tokyo Olympics

CLIP07/31/21

Katie Ledecky is reflecting on her incredible run at the Tokyo Olympics. The swimming phenom shares with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans how she’s processing taking home four medals for Team USA this week, including two golds, and if she’s already thinking about her next competitive outing. Katie also reveals that Michael Phelps texted her after one of her races and shares how proud she is of Simone Biles. And, Katie dishes on which TV show she would love to appear on and if she has a certain celebrity in mind to play her in a movie about her life.

Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Katie Ledecky, simone biles, michael phelps, Tokyo Olympics, olympics
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.