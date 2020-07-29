Also available on the NBC app

Katie Holmes loved “Sweet Home Alabama”—which is part of the reason she decided to work with director Andy Tennant on her latest movie! The actress sat down with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans via video chat to talk about her upcoming movie “The Secret: Dare To Dream,” where she stars alongside Josh Lucas. When Scott asked if Katie would like to see her costar in a second “Sweet Home Alabama” movie, she emphatically agreed. “I’d go see it. I love Reese and Josh!” Katie gushed. The star also looked back at some of her most iconic fashion moments—see which ones Katie remembers best! “The Secret: Dare to Dream” will be available On Demand on Apple TV and everywhere you rent movies on July 31st.

