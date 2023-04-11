Main Content

Katie Holmes Reveals She & ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast Still Keep In Touch

CLIP04/11/23

Katie Holmes’ is looking back at her time on “Dawson’s Creek.” “I’m so grateful that it’s been 25 years since Dawson’s Creek,” she said. “It was such a wonderful time in my life. It really taught all of us to work at such a heavy pace. I love everybody, I keep in touch. I’m very grateful.” While chatting with Access, Katie and her “Rare Objects” co-star Julia Mayorga revealed how they bonded, and the 44-year-old talked about directing the project. “Rare Objects” opens in theaters and On Demand April 14.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Katie Holmes, Dawson's Creek, Rare Objects, Julia Mayorga
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.