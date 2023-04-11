Katie Holmes’ is looking back at her time on “Dawson’s Creek.” “I’m so grateful that it’s been 25 years since Dawson’s Creek,” she said. “It was such a wonderful time in my life. It really taught all of us to work at such a heavy pace. I love everybody, I keep in touch. I’m very grateful.” While chatting with Access, Katie and her “Rare Objects” co-star Julia Mayorga revealed how they bonded, and the 44-year-old talked about directing the project. “Rare Objects” opens in theaters and On Demand April 14.

