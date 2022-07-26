Katie Holmes is one proud mama, and Suri Cruise may be following in her famous parent's footsteps! The 43-year-old gushed about daughter's surprise job on her latest film, "Alone Together," in a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment. The 16-year-old sings a cover of the song "Blue Moon," which plays over the opening credits for the movie. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her! She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it," she said.

