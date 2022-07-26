Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Katie Holmes Raves About Daughter Suri Cruise's Singing In Her New Film: 'She's Very, Very Talented'

CLIP07/26/22

Katie Holmes is one proud mama, and Suri Cruise may be following in her famous parent's footsteps! The 43-year-old gushed about daughter's surprise job on her latest film, "Alone Together," in a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment. The 16-year-old sings a cover of the song "Blue Moon," which plays over the opening credits for the movie. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her! She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it," she said.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise, Yahoo, Singing, alone together
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.