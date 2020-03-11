Also available on the nbc app

Katie Holmes is reflecting on her life as a working mom in the spotlight. The actress opened up to InStyle about raising daughter Suri and how the pair navigated the "intense" time following Katie's 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise. "It was a lot of attention," the 41-year-old shared, recalling how she and Suri had "some funny moments out and about in public" after moving to New York City and got help in unexpected places.

