Access Hollywood
Katie Holmes & Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Split After 8 Months Together (Reports)

05/13/21
Katie Holmes is back on the market! The actress and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. have reportedly called it quits after eight months together. Access Hollywood has reached out to Katie’s rep for comment. A spokesperson for the 42-year-old told Us Weekly that Katie and Emilio’s breakup was amicable and the pair remain friends, while a source shared with the mag that there was no drama in their decision to part ways, things just fizzled out naturally. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects,” the source said.

