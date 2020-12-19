Also available on the nbc app

Love is in the air for Katie Holmes! The "Logan Lucky" actress and her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., went Instagram official on Dec. 18 in celebration of Katie's 42nd birthday. Emilio shared a black-and-white photo of the two of them smiling together and wrote, "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!" Katie was touched by Emilio's words, commenting, "Thank you so much my love. I love you too!!!!!"

