Katie Couric has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The 65-year-old opened up about her health battle while urging women to get their mammograms in a personal essay on her website after revealing on Instagram that she has breast cancer. "Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. On June 21st, I became one of them," she shared.

