Katie Couric Shares Sweet Photos From Daughter Ellie’s Wedding, Shows Off Her Mother Of The Bride Dress

Katie Couric has a new title—mother-in-law! The 64-year-old former news anchor celebrated her daughter Ellie’s wedding over the weekend and showed off the gorgeous “mother of the bride” dress she wore to the big day on her Instagram Story. The baby pink Marchesa ballgown featured beautiful, embroidered flowers. She paired her dress with gold peep-toe platform shoes and wore her hair in soft curls. Katie also noted one special detail—the dress had pockets! The mom-of-three was understandably very sentimental and shared some highlights from her daughter’s special day on Instagram on Wednesday.

