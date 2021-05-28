Main Content

Kathy Hilton Reveals She Stopped Watching 'RHOBH' After Sisters Kim & Kyle's 'Big Limo Fight' In Season 1

Kathy Hilton is already the queen of Beverly Hills! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the star exclusively chatted with Access Hollywood during her intimate viewing party of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" about joining the hit Bravo show. Kathy admitted that she is closer with her sister Kyle Richards after feuding for "many years" and shared an update on their relationship with Kim Richards. Kathy also shared that she "avoided" telling her daughters Paris and Nicky about becoming a friend of this season and revealed that the two are making sure she behaves. Plus, Kathy revealed that she stopped watching "RHOBH" after Kyle and Kim's big limo fight in season one and chatted about Paris' wedding plans.

