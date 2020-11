Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Kathy Hilton has some more sparkly diamonds in her future! The mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton is joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in a "friend" role for the hit Bravo franchise's upcoming season, sources tell Access Hollywood. The 61-year-old socialite is joining the reality show alongside her sister and longtime cast member Kyle Richards.

