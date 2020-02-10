Also available on the NBC app

Kathy Bates is happy to represent the story of Richard Jewell and his family at the 2020 Oscars. On the award show's red carpet, the Best Supporting Actress nominee told Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover how much Richard's mom Bobi's reaction to the film meant a lot to her. "I'm so pleased that she liked the film and that it's brought her some peace after 23 years. You know, Richard passed away a long time ago, but proud to be here tonight to represent," she gushed. Kathy also reacted to a photo of herself at the 1991 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for "Misery."

