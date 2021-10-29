Main Content

Kathryn Hahn Gushes Over 'Full-Circle' Moment Of Acting With Will Ferrell Again After 'Anchorman'

Kathryn Hahn is celebrating the "full-circle" moment of getting to reunite onscreen with her "Anchorman" co-stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in "The Shrink Next Door." "To be able to have this meaty, deep relationship with Will and meet him on this level at this stage in my life was so meaningful to me," she shared. Plus, Kathryn and co-star Casey Wilson revealed they were big fans of the podcast that inspired their new series. "The Shrink Next Door" premieres Nov. 12 on Apple TV+.

Tags: Kathryn Hahn, Casey Wilson, the shrink next door, TV, will ferrell
