Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa honored their former cohost Regis Philbin in separate but equally powerful interviews. Kathie, who hosted “Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee” for 15 years, remembered her final visit with Regis just weeks before the legendary TV host passed away. Kelly Ripa, who hosted “Live! With Regis And Kelly” for over a decade, tearfully remembered her friend as a fun-loving and kind person. Regis passed away on July 24 at 88 years old.

