Kathie Lee Gifford wasn't expecting the family tribute in her newborn grandson's name. The TV personality became a grandmother on Tuesday with the arrival of her son Cody Gifford's first child, a baby boy named Frank Michael Gifford. Kathie Lee told "TODAY's" Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager she was "surprised" Cody named him after his late father Frank Gifford. "I guess he's never gotten over really – and he never will – the loss of his dad at an early age. He was his hero and still is," she said.

