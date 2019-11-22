Also available on the NBC app

Kathie Lee Gifford has found a new home in Nashville. The former "Today" host talked about life in the Nashville Tennessean following the tragic passing of her husband, Frank Gifford, who died of natural causes at their Connecticut home in 2015. Kathie admitted his death prompted her to move from Greenwich down to Nashville. "I moved here because I was dying of loneliness," she revealed, adding, "Here's the bad news, I'm a widow, an orphan and an empty-nester. The good news is, I have the freedom of a widow, an orphan and an empty-nester."

Appearing: