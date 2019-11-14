Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals The Hilarious Name She Wants Her Future Grandkids To Call Her

Also available on the NBC app

Kathie Lee Gifford is going to be one hot grandma! The iconic TV personality opens up on Access Daily about all the happy moments that are currently happening in her life, including her son Cody's engagement. KLG hilariously reveals to hosts Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans what she wants her future grandkids to call her. And, the star chats about her new Hallmark flick, "A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love."

