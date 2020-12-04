Also available on the nbc app

Kathie Lee Gifford claimed in a new interview with People Magazine that Bill Cosby once tried to kiss her. “He tried to kiss me. He was not the first man during a multi-decade career that came on to me, and I’m just very grateful that I never let any of them take it any further she said. The 67-year-old did clarify that when she turned him down, he respected her choice. “The one and only time that he did try to kiss me, I said, ‘No. Bill you’re my friend.’ He goes, ‘You’re right. Good night.’ So I found those accusations against him very painful, because that’s not the man I knew,” she continued.

