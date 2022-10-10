Main Content

Kathie Lee Gifford Admits She Won't Read Kelly Ripa's New Memoir Over Regis Philbin Claims

Kathie Lee Gifford has no interest in reading her "Live!" successor's new book. In Kelly Ripa's memoir "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," she details her complicated experience working with Regis Philbin, and KLG doesn't get the point. "I'm not gonna read the book. I haven't read it. I don't even know if it's out yet. I just know what Regis was to me," Kathie Lee said in a new interview with Fox 5.

