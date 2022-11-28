Main Content

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Photo Of Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger Holding Baby Eloise At Baptism

CLIP11/28/22

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season! On Sunday, the 32-year-old mom of two shared a photo of her Thanksgiving with family and showed a rare glimpse of her baby daughter Eloise. In the carousel of photos, Katherine gave a peak at her six-month-old daughter’s baptism! In one snap, her dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, holds onto Eloise and gives her a kiss on the forehead. She also gave fans a glimpse of her eldest daughter, Lyla, in one snap.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Katherine Schwarzenegger, chris pratt, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lyla Pratt, Eloise Pratt, Thanksgiving, baptism
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.