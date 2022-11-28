Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season! On Sunday, the 32-year-old mom of two shared a photo of her Thanksgiving with family and showed a rare glimpse of her baby daughter Eloise. In the carousel of photos, Katherine gave a peak at her six-month-old daughter’s baptism! In one snap, her dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, holds onto Eloise and gives her a kiss on the forehead. She also gave fans a glimpse of her eldest daughter, Lyla, in one snap.

