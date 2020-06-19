Also available on the NBC app

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is bumpin' along just fine during her pregnancy - and it's all thanks to her hubby Chris Pratt! "I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful," she said while chatting with pal Dr. Zelana Montminy on Instagram Live.

Appearing: