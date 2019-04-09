Katherine Schwarzenegger Gushes About 'Magical' Childhood with Mom Maria Shriver

Also available on the NBC app

Katherine Shcwarzenegger was on the “TODAY” show where she opened up about her childhood while chatting with her mom Maria Shriver, Natalie Morales and Hoda Kotb. The mother/daughter duo have a super close bond, Maria even set up Katherine with her now-husband Chris Pratt! Chris and Katherine went on to have a swoon worthy relationship. The "Avengers" star revealed they were engaged in January 2019 and they got married later on in the summer. Chris chatted with Access Hollywood at D23 and gave an update about how married life is going.

