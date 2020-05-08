Also available on the nbc app

Chris Pratt is rocking a new ‘do! The “Jurassic Park” actor shared before-and-after photos of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger giving him an at-home haircut as they remain self-quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic. And it’s safe to say Chris was a fan of his wife’s work—the 40-year-old shared a photo of his freshly cut hair alongside the caption, “Must admit! Pretty damn good work by my wifey.”

