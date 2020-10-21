Also available on the nbc app

Katherine Schwarzenegger is helping shed light on the challenges of motherhood. Two months after giving birth, the new mom hosted a candid chat with Dr. Christine Sterling on Instagram Live to discuss the ins and outs of postpartum depression and anxiety. While the 30-year-old author did not share her personal experiences, she revealed that she was inspired to have this conversation following her post-labor six-week checkup. She explained, "I was talking to my doctor after, and she was saying to me that right now that she has never seen such levels of postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety in her patients and just overall for people who are pregnant and who have recently had a baby during this COVID time."

