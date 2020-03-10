Sophie Turner Shares Photo From Before She Knew She Was Pregnant
Katherine Schwarzenegger is loving life as Mrs. Pratt! While celebrating International Women's Day at the inaugural AerieREAL Summit in New York City, the author gave All Access a sweet update her and husband Chris Pratt's marriage. "It's been amazing. It's been really fun and exciting. Whatever we do [for our one-year anniversary], we'll be together, which is the most important thing," she said. Katherine also talked about her tight-knit relationship with her family. "Being able to have obviously a wonderful partner, but [also] friends and family, and then to be able to be in a big group of women like this is such a great gift to me in my life," she said.