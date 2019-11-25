Katherine Langford Reveals Which Taylor Swift Song She Knew By Heart First At 13: 'It Was A Jam'

Also available on the NBC app

Katherine Langford is AMAs ready! The "13 Reasons Why" alum tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles she's stoked to be at the 2019 American Music Awards following a shoot that left her in "dirt" and "mud" for 10 months. The Aussie actress goes on to choose which iconic Taylor Swift look from the past decade is her favorite, and the song she knew by heart first. And, how is Katherine processing the critical acclaim for her new film, "Knives Out"?

