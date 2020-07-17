Also available on the NBC app

Don't mess with Katherine Langford! The actress chatted with Access Hollywood about kicking butt and taking names in Netflix's new coming-of-age drama "Cursed" — which reimagines the Arthurian legend from the female perspective of her character, Nimue. "It's tricky because I think as a woman these roles are so far and few between, when you're seeing them in this genre, but also as the protagonist, it kinda doesn't really happen," she said. "But when it does happen and it happens well, it's so exciting. Like, I remember watching Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen and Angelina Jolie as Tomb Raider and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow." All episodes of "Cursed" begin streaming July 17 on Netflix.

