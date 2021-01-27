Also available on the nbc app

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke who star in the upcoming Netflix show, “Firefly Lane” spoke to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about working together on their latest project. Katherine who starred in “Grey’s Anatomy” from 2005-2010 revealed that she isn’t against making a return to the iconic ABC show but doesn’t currently have any plans, “That’s not really up to me, I was not an executive producer on that.” Adding, “I would never say never, I don’t want to get people’s hopes up, it’s unlikely, so I don’t know, I’m sorry.” “Firefly Lane” premieres on Netflix on February 3.

