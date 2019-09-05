Also available on the nbc app

Katherine Heigl, is that you? The "Suits" actress said goodbye to her famous blonde tresses on Sept. 3, trading them in for a dramatically darker look. Katherine teased her transformation on Instagram and revealed it took three hours and three processes to become a brunette. The 40-year-old's new 'do is part of her preparation for her role in Netflix's adaptation of the Kristin Hannah novel "Firefly Lane."

