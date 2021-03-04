Also available on the nbc app

Katharine McPhee had a few hesitations at first when it came to her relationship with now-husband David Foster. On a recent episode "Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast," the "Country Comfort" star revealed that she was initially concerned about turning her friendship with the music producer into something more, in part because she worried about the public perception of their 35-year age gap. “It took me a while to kind of come around to like really wanting to have a real, serious relationship, because … I was concerned with what people would think, and also I wasn't there yet either,” she explained. She added, “I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear. … I'm in love with our love story, and that's all that matters.”

