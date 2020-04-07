Also available on the NBC app

Katharine McPhee is finding creative ways to entertain herself during quarantine! The singer took to Instagram to reeal that she can still rock one of her iconic “American Idol” looks more than a decade later. The 36-year-old posted a side-by-side snap of her wearing the yellow performance dress and wrote, “It’s day 26 of quarantine and we’re breaking out dresses from 14 years ago. Might have to resurrect this moment, on a red carpet, once we are out of this.”

