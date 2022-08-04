Main Content

Katharine McPhee Shows Off Son Rennie's Musical Skills: 'Already Showing Off My Child's Talents'

CLIP08/03/22

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's son Rennie appears to have inherited his parents' love for music! On Tuesday, the 38-year-old songstress shared adorable videos of her one-year-old son singing and playing on the piano on her Instagram Story. The adorable clip only shows Rennie's little legs as he barely reaches over the keys. "I love these chunky thighs," Katharine wrote. The "American Idol" alum also proudly showed off her son's impressive rhythm playing the drums! "Already showing off my child's talents" she wrote.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: katharine mcphee, rennie foster, david foster, music, drums, piano
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.