The couple that plays together, stays together! Katharine McPhee put her blossoming baby bump on display when she and husband David Foster appeared as part of the Go Campaign's virtual Go Global Gala to raise proceeds for orphans and other vulnerable children around the world. The lovebirds teamed up to perform the 70-year-old Grammy winner's hit song "The Prayer" with David on piano and Katharine on vocals. The mom-to-be's pregnant belly was just slightly visible for the occasion in a patterned wrap dress. The charity performance came weeks after multiple reports confirmed that the pair was expecting their first child together.

