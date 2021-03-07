Also available on the nbc app

Katharine McPhee has that new mom glow! The singer shared the first photo of her and husband David Foster’s baby boy on Saturday, dropping an Instagram story in which she’s seen cradling the newborn in a blue wrap carrier while sporting a big smile and letting fans know that she couldn’t be happier about welcoming their new addition. “Just in case you were wondering…I love being a mommy!” she wrote. Kat and her music producer hubby have yet to reveal further details about their son, including his name, but a rep for the “American Idol” alum confirmed to Access Hollywood on Feb. 24 that the little one had arrived and he and his proud parents are happy and healthy.

Appearing: