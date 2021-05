Also available on the nbc app

Katharine McPhee has just revealed her baby boy's unique name! A month after the "American Idol" alum and her hubby David Foster welcomed their first child together, Katharine shared her newborn's moniker during an interview on "Today with Hoda and Jenna." "Okay, well, his name, we haven't said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster," she shared.

