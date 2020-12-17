Main Content

Katharine McPhee Shares First Baby Bump Photo Following Pregnancy News

Hello, baby bump! Mom-to-be Katharine McPhee flaunted her growing belly on Instagram for the first time as she snapped a selfie in a chic winter coat. The 36-year-old singer simply captioned the picture with blue heart and butterfly emojis — perhaps hinting that her bundle of joy with husband David Foster will be a boy! In October, multiple outlets confirmed that the couple was expecting a little one together. While this will be the first child for the "Smash" actress, the 71-year-old musician and composer is already father to five adult daughters from previous relationships.

