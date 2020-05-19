Also available on the NBC app

Katharine McPhee may have a childhood connection with Meghan Markle, but it looks like their husbands have forged an even closer bond! "My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They're like, they're so cute. They're like father and son," the "Smash" alum, who went to the same Catholic school as the Duchess of Sussex, told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. Plus, Kat explained how the "Smash" cast reunion and "Bombshell in Concert" livestream came together – and discussed the possibility of a full-fledged "Smash" reboot! The #BombshellInConcert for coronavirus relief livestream with Renee Zellweger streams May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on People.com, PeopleTV and People's social platforms.

