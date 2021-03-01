Main Content

Katharine McPhee Reveals The Surprise She Got After Canceling Her Baby Shower Due To Covid-19

“Country Comfort” stars Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian chatted with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about the series and what fans can expect to see in it. He also teases an episode where his wife LeAnn Rimes will make an appearance. In the interview, which was recorded prior to Katharine and husband David Foster welcoming their son on Feb.24, she shared with us how they still celebrated the mama-to-be after she had to cancel her baby shower due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Country Comfort” is coming to Netflix on March 19.

