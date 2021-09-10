Also available on the nbc app

Katharine McPhee is loving on her son and she's seemingly revealing his face for the first time! The new mom showed off her baby boy, Rennie Foster's face while on vacation in Canada. Katharine posted a picture of herself waving as she walked through flowers with him in tow, and shared another sweet snap where she can be seen giving him a big kiss near the water. David Foster was quick to praise his wife in the comments writing, "HOT MOM." The couple welcomed their new addition in February.

