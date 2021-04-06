Also available on the nbc app

Like mother, like son! Katharine McPhee and her newborn son Rennie are already twins when it comes to their spring style. The "Country Comfort" star shared a peek at a recent family get-together, featuring her, Rennie and their relatives in cotton candy-colored swimsuits from her stepdaughter Sara Foster's collab with Summersalt. The gang shot a smile for the camera as Kat held little Rennie in her arms.

Appearing: