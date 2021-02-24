Also available on the nbc app

It's a boy! Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed their first child together. The "American Idol" alum and her music producer husband are parents to a son, a rep for Katherine confirmed to Access Hollywood on Feb. 24. Further details including the newborn's name and exact birth date remain under wraps but Katherine's rep said in a statement that the new mom, David and their bundle of joy are all healthy and happy.

