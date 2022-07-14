Katharine McPhee and David Foster's son Rennie has inherited some of his parents' musical skills! The 38-year-old singer shared an adorable video of her 16-month-old son playing with his mini red drum kit early Tuesday morning. "16 months drummer boy," she wrote on the video. In another clip, little Rennie is playing on the drums in his yellow and blue pajamas. The precious video comes less than a month after Katharine shared the first snap of her of son's face in June.

