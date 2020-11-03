Also available on the nbc app

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are reportedly house hunting in the same Montecito, California, neighborhood as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Katharine, 36, who is expecting her first child with husband, David, wants their baby to grow up next to the former senior royals’ son, Archie, a source told the DailyMail. The move to Montecito would make sense, as Katharine told Access Hollywood earlier this year that David and Harry have a father-son like relationship and she and Meghan have known each other since childhood.

